 'Trying To Steal His Girl': Alexander Zverev Flirts With Ben Shelton's Girlfriend Trinity Rodman After US Open 2026 Win | VIDEO
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HomeSports'Trying To Steal His Girl': Alexander Zverev Flirts With Ben Shelton's Girlfriend Trinity Rodman After US Open 2026 Win | VIDEO

'Trying To Steal His Girl': Alexander Zverev Flirts With Ben Shelton's Girlfriend Trinity Rodman After US Open 2026 Win | VIDEO

Alexander Zverev joked with Ben Shelton’s girlfriend Trinity Rodman during his on-court interview after beating the American in the US Open 2026 final. Zverev called Rodman Shelton’s “lucky charm,” prompting fans online to jokingly accuse the German of flirting with the soccer star. Rodman had attended several of Shelton’s matches despite her own professional commitments.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, September 14, 2026, 08:30 AM IST
'Trying To Steal His Girl': Alexander Zverev Flirts With Ben Shelton's Girlfriend Trinity Rodman After US Open 2026 Win | VIDEO
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Alexander Zverev added a second Grand Slam title to his CV after he defeated Ben Shelton late on Sunday night. The win had an unexpected subplot after the German appeared to turn his attention toward Shelton’s girlfriend, soccer star Trinity Rodman, during his on-court interview.

Zverev’s playful comments about Rodman quickly caught the attention of fans online, with some joking that the newly crowned champion was “trying to steal his girl” after beating Shelton in the final.

Zverev’s ‘Lucky Charm’ Joke

After completing a four-set victory over Shelton, Zverev spotted Rodman and decided to address her directly during his post-match interview. “Trinity, I thought you had a game today, no? Well done to you as well. You’re the lucky charm. Not today, but usually,” Zverev said, referring to Rodman’s regular presence during Shelton’s US Open run.

The comment immediately became a talking point among fans, with some interpreting Zverev’s playful interaction as flirting with Rodman. The German, however, appeared to be joking about the unusual circumstances surrounding Rodman’s appearance and Shelton’s defeat rather than making any serious romantic suggestion.

Rodman had become a familiar face in Shelton’s player box throughout his impressive US Open campaign. The Washington Spirit forward was present for several of his matches, including his historic quarterfinal victory over Carlos Alcaraz and his semifinal win against Frances Tiafoe.

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Zverev Ends Shelton’s Dream Run

Shelton ultimately fell short of becoming the first American man since Andy Roddick in 2003 to win the US Open. Zverev prevailed 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 to claim his second Grand Slam title of the season and leave Shelton with a memorable run to his maiden major final.

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