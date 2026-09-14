German Star Player Alexander Zverev Denies American Fairytale, Beats Ben Shelton To Win US Open Title

Alexander Zverev Beats Ben Shelton To Win US Open Title | US Open/X

Alexander Zverev defeated American Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 in the US Open 2026 men’s singles final on Sunday to claim his first title at Flushing Meadows and his second Grand Slam crown of the season.

The top-seeded German, who won his maiden major at the French Open earlier this year, produced a composed performance against the eighth-seeded Shelton. Zverev dominated the opening set and edged a closely contested second-set tiebreak before Shelton fought back to take the third set.

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However, Zverev regained control in the fourth set, breaking Shelton twice to close out the contest and secure the biggest title of his career on American soil. He finished the match with nine aces and won 85 per cent of points behind his first serve.

The victory also marked a significant redemption for Zverev, who had lost the 2020 US Open final after leading Dominic Thiem by two sets. The 29-year-old has now won two Grand Slam titles in the same season and established himself as one of the leading players on the men’s tour.

Despite falling short, Shelton’s campaign further underlined his emergence as one of the brightest young players in men’s tennis. Zverev, meanwhile, collected the $5.5 million winner’s prize and added another major milestone to a breakthrough 2026 season.