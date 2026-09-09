US Open 2026: Ben Shelton & GF Trinity Rodman's 'Hang Up' Celebration Goes Viral As Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out | Video

Ben Shelton & GF Trinity Rodman's 'Hang Up' Celebration Goes Viral | usopen/X

Ben Shelton delivered one of the biggest wins of his career at the 2026 US Open, stunning defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a dramatic five-set quarterfinal. But the American’s victory was followed by an equally memorable moment involving his girlfriend, soccer star Trinity Rodman.

After Shelton sealed the thrilling 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(10-7) victory, he celebrated in his trademark fashion by mimicking a telephone before appearing to “hang up.” Rodman, who was watching from the stands, joined in on the celebration, recreating Shelton’s signature move and giving fans a wholesome moment between the sporting power couple.

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Ben Shelton & GF Trinity Rodman's 'Hang Up' Celebration Goes Viral

Shelton’s “hang up the phone” celebration has become one of his trademarks. He first made it famous during his breakthrough run at the 2023 US Open after defeating Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals. The celebration later became even more iconic when Novak Djokovic copied the gesture after beating Shelton in the semifinals.

The latest moment came after an extraordinary battle in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Shelton recovered after dropping the opening set, forcing a deciding-set tiebreak before finally overcoming Alcaraz. The match lasted four hours and 28 minutes and ended after 3:30 a.m., becoming the latest finish in US Open history.

Shelton will now face fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals, while Rodman’s playful celebration provided an extra memorable touch to an already unforgettable night.