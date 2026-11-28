Trident Open Golf Tournament 2026 To Be Held In Chandigarh From December 1-4 | Pixabay

Chandigarh: Trident Group and the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI), the official sanctioning body of men’s professional golf in India, today jointly announced the second edition of the Trident Open golf tournament which will be held at the esteemed Chandigarh Golf Club from December 1 – 4, 2026. The tournament carries a prize purse of INR 1 crore.

The tournament will be preceded by the Pro-Am event on November 29.

The tournament is supported by Title Sponsor Trident Group. Trident Group is an Indian business conglomerate and global player led by the dynamic Padma Shri Rajinder Gupta, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chairman of Trident Group, headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab. Trident is one of the largest players in home textiles in India and abroad. The company operates in three major business segments: Textiles (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen), Paper (Wheat Straw-based) and Chemicals, with its manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

The tournament will feature leading Indian professionals such as DP World Tour Multiple Winner Shubhankar Sharma, former DP World PGTI Order of Merit Champions Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas (defending champion), Khalin Joshi and Rashid Khan, as well as other international winners Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rahil Gangjee and Viraj Madappa, to name a few.

Besides Shubhankar Sharma, Yuvraj Sandhu and Ajeetesh Sandhu, the host city of Chandigarh will be represented by the likes of Angad Cheema, Akshay Sharma, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Brashwarpal Singh, Vasu Sehgal and Manjot Singh, to name a few.

The prominent foreign names in the field include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and B G Lalith Kumara, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain and Md Akbar Hossain, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Nepal’s Subash Tamang and Uganda’s Joshua Seale.

This is a 72-hole stroke-play tournament featuring a field of 120 players. The cut will be applied after the first 36 holes. The top 50 players and ties will make the halfway cut and continue to play for another 36 holes.

Mr. Rajinder Gupta, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chairman of Trident Group, said, “We are delighted to announce the second edition of the Trident Open, reaffirming the valued partnership between the Trident Group and the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI), under the esteemed leadership of Kapil Dev Ji—a true sporting icon and a symbol of national pride. The continued association reflects our shared vision of nurturing sporting talent, promoting excellence and contributing to the growth of professional golf in India. At Trident, we believe golf embodies values of precision, discipline, strategy and integrity, which resonate deeply with our own ethos. We are delighted to bring this event to the prestigious Chandigarh Golf Club, affectionately known as the ‘Nursery of Indian Golf’, which has had a long history of producing many champion golfers for India. We look forward to another successful edition of the championship and to building on the legacy of this association in the years ahead.”

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Mr. Kapil Dev, President, DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI), said, “It gives us great pleasure to continue our association with the Trident Group as we announce the second edition of the Trident Open. The partnership between the DP World PGTI and the Trident Group underscores our shared commitment to nurturing excellence and creating greater opportunities for professional golfers across the country. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Mr. Rajinder Gupta for his unwavering support and vision in taking this tournament forward. The Chandigarh Golf Club, with its rich golfing legacy and distinguished contribution to Indian golf, provides an ideal setting for this prestigious event. I extend my best wishes to all participating players and look forward to another memorable and successful edition of the Trident Open.”

Maj. R S Virk, President, Chandigarh Golf Club, said, “We are delighted to host the Trident Open 2026 at the Chandigarh Golf Club. The tournament is a wonderful addition to our golfing calendar and reflects the commitment of the DP World PGTI and the Trident Group towards bringing top-tier professional golf to Chandigarh. Their combined efforts in creating a platform of this stature provide our members and golf enthusiasts in the Tricity an opportunity to witness some of the finest golfing talent in the country. Hosting an event of this standing is a matter of great pride for our club, which has a rich golfing history and a long-standing association with the growth of the sport in India. We look forward to welcoming the players, officials and golf fans for what promises to be an exciting week of competitive golf.”

The venue for the tournament, the Chandigarh Golf Club, is home to a 7,202-yard, 18-hole, Par-72 course, known for its tight fairways, which are lined by thick mango, jamun, eucalyptus and kikar trees and thick roughs. There are quite a few dogleg holes here, but none gives the players a chance to take the shortcut as tall trees almost always guard the corners. The Club also possesses one of the longest Par-5s in India, the seventh hole, which measures 613 yards.

DP World PGTI’s continuous efforts to grow professional golf in India are supported all year round by its Umbrella Partner DP World and Tour Partners HCL Sports, Axis Bank, Air India Maharaja Club, Zee 5, Golf Plus Monthly and Golf Design India.

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