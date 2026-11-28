Sunil Gavaskar Fumes In Commentary Box As India Keep Dropping Catches Against New Zealand; VIDEO | X

Former India captain and sports commentator Sunil Gavaskar was unhappy after KL Rahul failed to hold on to a catch during India's second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. The incident happened on Day 2 when Team India Akash Deep got an outside edge from Nathan Smith, but Rahul who was stationed at slip could not complete the catch. The ball fell only few inches in front of Rahul.

Frustrated Reaction

Gavaskar got furious over the missed opportunity and his reaction was caught on camera. The former India opener had been telling that the Indian fielders should stand a few steps closer to the bat since the previous day. When another chance went begging, he made his disappointment clear in the commentary box.

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Video Viral

Gavaskar was seen in the commentary box throwing his hands in the air and punching in frustration after the ball fell only a few inches short of KL Rahul in the slip. The video of Gavaskar's frustrated reaction quickly went viral on social media.

Same Appeal

Explaining his reaction, Gavaskar said that he had been making the same point since the previous day's play. He clarified that his concern was not just about Rahul missing the catch but also about India's fielding positions.

"The reason I got upset was that I've been saying since yesterday on this show that India should be standing a few paces further up," Gavaskar said.

Blames Nobody

He also pointed out that some chances might be difficult to take, but better positioning could help fielders reach the ball. Gavaskar added that even the best fielders drop catches and there was no point in blaming an individual for every missed opportunity.

India Struggling On Day 2

India bowled out New Zealand for 356 in their first innings as Akash Deep managed to take five wickets for 99 runs. Tom Blundell scored 89 runs for the hosts.

India then struggled in their reply and ended Day 2 at 116/6, trailing New Zealand by 240 runs.