Eknath Shinde Steps In To Help Vinod Kambli, Assures Free Medical Treatment And Children's Education | X

Mumbai, November 28: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has stepped forward to help former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, who has been facing health problems. Shinde has assured Kambli and his family that he will take care of his medical treatment and his children's education expenses.

Kambli visited Shinde at his official residence, Nandanvan in Mumbai, along with his family on Saturday. Sharing pictures from the meeting on social media, Shinde said that the former cricketer was suffering from a blood clot in his brain, which puts him at risk of repeated strokes. He is also experiencing memory loss and other health problems that require prolonged treatment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his social media post, Shinde said that Kambli would receive all necessary medical treatment at Jupiter Hospital in Thane. He also assured the family that they would get the support needed for his recovery.

Shinde further said that he would take responsibility for the education of Kambli's two children so that their studies would not suffer during this difficult period.

Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt, children Jesus Kambli and Johanna Kambli and Mumbai Cricket Association's pitch curator Nadeem Memon were also present during the meeting.

The former India cricketer has faced health and financial difficulties in recent years. Shinde's assurance of medical and educational support is expected to provide some relief to the family.