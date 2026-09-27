 Vinod Kambli Health Update: Former India Cricketer Seen At Thane Care Facility, Video Sparks Concern Among Fans
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Vinod Kambli Health Update: Former India Cricketer Seen At Thane Care Facility, Video Sparks Concern Among Fans

A video of former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli from a Thane care facility has drawn concern among fans. In the clip, Kambli spoke about receiving love and care at Nidan while praising its facilities. The former batsman has faced health challenges in recent years, including hospitalisation in 2024 due to multiple medical complications.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Sunday, September 27, 2026, 02:26 AM IST
Vinod Kambli Health Update: Former India Cricketer Seen At Thane Care Facility, Video Sparks Concern Among Fans
Vinod Kambli Health Update: Former India Cricketer Seen At Thane Care Facility, Video Sparks Concern Among Fans | X

Thane: A heartwarming yet concerning video of former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has recently surfaced on social media, leaving cricket enthusiasts and fans deeply anxious about his well-being.

In the widely shared clip, the former batsman can be seen speaking with some difficulty while residing at an old-age care facility named 'Nidan' located in Thane. Introducing himself in the video, Kambli said, "I am Vinod Kambli... I have received immense love here, and it does not feel like I am away from home". He praised the cleanliness, facilities, and the warm environment provided at the center. Despite his positive remarks, fans expressed emotional concern seeing the veteran cricketer living at a care facility at this stage of his life.

Ongoing Health Struggles

Kambli’s health has been a matter of grave concern over recent years. Towards the end of 2024, he was admitted to a hospital in Thane following complications related to a severe urinary tract infection, muscle strains, and neurological issues.

Earlier in 2026, fans had hoped for his recovery after he made public appearances—attending an IPL match and featuring in a commercial. However, the emergence of this new video has reignited concern among his well-wishers regarding his current health condition.

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A Storied Career

Vinod Kambli was one of India's most prominent batting talents during the 1990s. A close childhood friend and former teammate of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, Kambli had a remarkable start to his international career.

Over his career, he represented India in:

17 Test Matches: Scoring 1,084 runs at an impressive average of nearly 54, including four double centuries/centuries.

104 One-Day Internationals (ODIs): Amassing 2,477 runs.

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