Vinod Kambli Health Update: Former India Cricketer Seen At Thane Care Facility, Video Sparks Concern Among Fans | X

Thane: A heartwarming yet concerning video of former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has recently surfaced on social media, leaving cricket enthusiasts and fans deeply anxious about his well-being.

In the widely shared clip, the former batsman can be seen speaking with some difficulty while residing at an old-age care facility named 'Nidan' located in Thane. Introducing himself in the video, Kambli said, "I am Vinod Kambli... I have received immense love here, and it does not feel like I am away from home". He praised the cleanliness, facilities, and the warm environment provided at the center. Despite his positive remarks, fans expressed emotional concern seeing the veteran cricketer living at a care facility at this stage of his life.

Vinod Kambli’s latest video, he is presently at an elderly care centre in Thane.



Praying for his recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/6k1plg1aCl — Abhishek ✨ (@ImAbhishek7_) September 25, 2026

Ongoing Health Struggles

Kambli’s health has been a matter of grave concern over recent years. Towards the end of 2024, he was admitted to a hospital in Thane following complications related to a severe urinary tract infection, muscle strains, and neurological issues.

Earlier in 2026, fans had hoped for his recovery after he made public appearances—attending an IPL match and featuring in a commercial. However, the emergence of this new video has reignited concern among his well-wishers regarding his current health condition.

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A Storied Career

Vinod Kambli was one of India's most prominent batting talents during the 1990s. A close childhood friend and former teammate of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, Kambli had a remarkable start to his international career.

Over his career, he represented India in:

17 Test Matches: Scoring 1,084 runs at an impressive average of nearly 54, including four double centuries/centuries.

104 One-Day Internationals (ODIs): Amassing 2,477 runs.

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