IND Vs WI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 1st ODI Live

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India will begin their three-match ODI series against West Indies on Sunday, September 27, with the opening game scheduled at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The series comes as India step up preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, with several players looking to make an impression ahead of the global tournament.

The first ODI will also mark the return of star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli following their recent break from international cricket.

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With some regular players away for the Asian Games gold medal defence, India have an opportunity to assess their bench strength during the three-match series. Players such as Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Ramandeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi could be in contention for game time. The team could also assess Yashasvi Jaiswal, who provides another opening option alongside captain Shubman Gill and Rohit.

For West Indies, the series offers valuable preparation ahead of the ODI World Cup qualifiers scheduled for February next year. The Caribbean side will need to navigate the qualifying route after missing automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup.

Where To Watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI

The India vs West Indies first ODI will be available for television viewers on the Star Sports Network. Fans looking to watch the match online can stream the game live through the JioHotstar app and website. The match will kick start at 2:00 PM IST, with the toss set at 1:30 PM IST.

Q: When is the India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

A: The first ODI will be played on Sunday, September 27.

Q: Where will the 1st ODI be played?

A: The match will take place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Q: Where can I watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI live on TV?

A: The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Q: Where can I stream India vs West Indies 1st ODI online?

A: The match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

Q: Are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing?

A: Yes, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are part of India's squad for the ODI series.