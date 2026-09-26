IND Vs WI 1st ODI Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport On Ro-Ko Return In Thiruvananthapuram?

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India are set to begin their three-match ODI series against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, with the weather likely to be one of the talking points ahead of the opening game. The return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the ODI setup has added significant anticipation around the contest, but rain could have a role to play at the Greenfield International Stadium.

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Rain Threat In Thiruvananthapuram

AccuWeather has forecast a 25% chance of rain on match day, while showers have been reported in the build-up to the first ODI. While the current prediction does not point towards a washout, interruptions remain a possibility given the recent rainfall in the city.

With the match scheduled to begin at 2 PM, both teams will be hoping that any showers stay away during the playing hours.

The weather conditions have already affected preparations to some extent, making the forecast particularly relevant for the series opener. A passing shower could force a delay or interruption, although the relatively modest rain probability offers some encouragement to players and fans.

The biggest attraction of the opening ODI will be the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to India's 50-over team. Their presence has added considerable interest to the series, with both experienced batters expected to play key roles in India's campaign ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Shubman Gill will continue to lead the side, while the West Indies will be captained by Shai Hope.