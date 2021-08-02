Tokyo Olympics: Sprinter Dutee Chand finishes last in Heat 4 with her season's best timing of 23:85

Dutee Chand starting from lane 7 finished the 200m Heat 4 last. This was her season's best timing of 23:85, underlining the recent form of India's star sprinter.

Namibian Christine Mboma finished first in the heat followed by Gabrielle Thomas of USA and Aminatou Seyni of Niger.

Earlier at the Olympics, Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the women's 100m dash after which there were hopes that she would look to make it to the semifinal's of the 200m race. She was pitted in Heat 4. First 3 in each heat qualifies and the next 3 fastest runners advance to the semifinals.