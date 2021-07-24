Tokyo Olympics: Manipur CM N Biren Singh announces Rs 1 crore cash reward for Mirabai Chanu

New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that the state government will be giving a cash award of Rs 1 crore to weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for clinching the silver medal in Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Mirabai Chanu opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum and Sports Minister Thakur spoke to her.

"In presence of all the Chief Ministers of northeast today at a meeting, I broke the news about your win. That Mirabai Chanu has opened the tally for India in Olympics with a silver medal," Biren Singh said to Chanu while congratulating her.

"On hearing the news, Amit Shahji was so delighted and he said 'it's a moment of great pride for India.' Everyone along with Amit Shahji gave a standing ovation during the conference. The state government will be giving you a sum of Rs 1 crore.