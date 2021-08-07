Tokyo Olympics 2020: PM Modi, Prez Kovind, Sachin Tendulkar celebrate Bajrang's wrestling bronze, laud him for his determination and hard work

After bagging the bronze medal in men's freestyle 65kg by beating Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan 8-0 on points for his first medal at the Tokyo Olympics, wrestler Bajrang Punia has made India proud. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled the wrestler for his outstanding feat in the olympics.
PM Modi spoke to Bajrang Punia and congratulated him on winning the bronze medal. He also lauded Bajrang for his determination and hard work that has led to this accomplishment.
President Ram Nath Kovind was also among the millions of Indians who congratulated Bajrang for winning a bronze in dominating style.
"A special moment for Indian wrestling! Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning the Bronze at #Tokyo2020. You have distinguished yourself as an outstanding wrestler with untiring efforts, consistency and tenacity over the years. Every Indian shares the joy of your success!" wrote the President on Twitter.
Cricketers including VVS Laxman were also quick to laud Bajrang's effort.
"Super Duper ....And @bajrangpunia does India proud. Absolutely brilliant from #BajrangPunia to win 8-0 and win the #Bronze match," Laxman posted.
The 2008 Olympic gold-winning shooter Abhinav Bindra said: "Many Congratulations @BajrangPunia for winning the Bronze medal at #Tokyo2020. Great grit shown ! Brilliantly fought!" Another shooter Heena Sindhu said the manner of his victory was most impressive.
"And @BajrangPunia has done it with style and the most comfortable lead possible. Congratulations to him and his team for working very hard for this. All the best for a great future." Sports Minister Anurag Thakur wrote: "BRONZE Third place medal for BAJRANG !!! YOU DID IT. India is thrilled beyond words. I am so proud of you, loved watching your dominating performance and spectacular finish!".
Cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar added: "Sheer class & domination on display by @BajrangPunia in #wrestling to win Third place medal for India!.
Congratulations on this much deserved victory & leaving us all stunned with your performance." Bajrang's smart attacking moves made him a 8-0 winner against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov in the bronze medal play-off.
After medal-favourite Vinesh Phogat's shock quarterfinal exit and Bajrang's below par show in the first three matches, a pall of gloom had descended on Indian wrestling contingent.
However, the three-time medallist at world championships rose to the occasion with a comfortable win. With Bajrang's medal, Indian wrestlers have matched their best performance at the Olympic Games by earning two podium finishes. Ravi Dahiya had won an inspiring silver medal in the 57kg category.
