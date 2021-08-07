Tokyo Olympics 2020: PM Modi, Prez Kovind, Sachin Tendulkar celebrate Bajrang's wrestling bronze, laud him for his determination and hard work

After bagging the bronze medal in men's freestyle 65kg by beating Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan 8-0 on points for his first medal at the Tokyo Olympics, wrestler Bajrang Punia has made India proud. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled the wrestler for his outstanding feat in the olympics.

PM Modi spoke to Bajrang Punia and congratulated him on winning the bronze medal. He also lauded Bajrang for his determination and hard work that has led to this accomplishment.