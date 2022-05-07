Who is Todd Boehly? All you need to know about the US businessman who is buying EPL club Chelsea FC

LA Dodgers owner and American sports investor Todd Boehly is leading a consortium to buy out EPL club Chelsea, ending 19 years of ownership and lavish investment by Roman Abramovich until the Russian oligarch was sanctioned and forced to offload the London club over the Ukraine war.

Boehly, who studied at the London School of Economics, co-founded the Eldridge Industries investment firm in 2015 and serves as its chairman and CEO.

The private holding company has investments in over 70 businesses, including in sports, entertainment and media.

Besides the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boehly has minority ownership stakes in the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, the esports organisation Cloud9 and DraftKings, an American fantasy sports wagering company.

He is chairman of Security Benefit, a retirement solutions provider based in Topeka, Kansas, and MRC, an entertainment company that funds and produces film and television programming, including such major shows as the Golden Globes, the American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

MRC's other holdings include Penske Media, which owns Billboard, Rolling Stone, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter.

Before he co-founded Eldridge, Boehly was president of Guggenheim Partners. Walter, who teamed up with Boehly to buy Chelsea, is CEO of the financial services firm.

The first chance for Boehly to see Chelsea win a trophy is next Saturday. Liverpool is the opponent in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 02:09 PM IST