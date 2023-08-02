'Time For West Indies Cricket To Take Note': Hardik Pandya Slams Hosts For Not Making Basic Arrangements For Team India

Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has lashed out at Cricket West Indies (CWI) for not making proper arrangements regarding basic necessities for the tourists in their ongoing tour. The Baroda-born cricketer revealed that they faced hindrances even last year and highlighted the need for improvements, given he loves playing in Trinidad.

Hardik, who has filled in as captain in the last two ODIs against the West Indies, hit out at the travel plans and other mismanagement off the field. The seam-bowling all-rounder opined that they don't need any extravagant facilities and said, as quoted by News18.

"This was one of the nicest grounds we have played. Things can be better when we come to West Indies next time. From travelling to managing a lot of things. Last year also, some hiccups happened. I think it’s time for West Indies Cricket to take note of it and make sure that when a team travels… We don’t ask for luxury but we need some basic necessities taken care of. Other than that, really enjoyed coming here and playing some good cricket."

Hardik Pandya says he always looks forward to pressure games:

Hardik, who struck a vital 70 in India's massive 200-run win in the third ODI, praised his players for showing great character under pressure and and enjoying the occasion. He added:

"It’s a special win. To be honest, I look forward to these kinds of games as a captain where there is something on the line. This was more than an international game. We knew what was at stake and there would be a lot of disappointment if we lost. The boys showed great character. They enjoyed it as well, in pressure situations it’s important to enjoy it as well. You don’t become a hero without handling pressure."

India and West Indies will lock horns in the first of the five T20Is, starting on Thursday.

