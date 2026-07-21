Tilak Varma Backs India To Bounce Back Ahead Of Zimbabwe T20I Series After Recent Setbacks | X - @Maina_Singhx77

Harare, July 21: After suffering a 2-0 T20I series defeat against Ireland before enduring a 4-0 loss to England, India T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma believes the Indians are well placed to bounce back and stressed the importance of adapting quickly to the conditions ahead of the first T20 against Zimbabwe.

Reflecting on the lessons from India's recent T20I series defeats against Ireland and England, Tilak Varma stressed that the squad's focus is now on executing its plans better and regaining winning momentum.

India Aim To Regain Momentum

The reigning T20 World Cup champions have endured a difficult run in the shortest format, remaining winless in their last seven matches. India lost both T20Is against Ireland before suffering a 4-0 whitewash in the five-match series against England.

"Honestly, it has been a big learning since the last series. And we are just looking forward, and we just want to follow our basics and do well in the coming series. In this series, we will execute well and seal our best cricket. We want to get that momentum back again," Varma said.

As reinforcements, India have also called up three fresh faces to the T20I side in the form of pacers Yash Thakur and Ashok Sharma, as well as explosive opener Prabhsimran Singh.

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Tilak Addresses Strike Rate Debate

The left-hander also addressed discussions around his strike rate, reiterating that his approach is dictated by what the team requires in different situations rather than individual numbers.

"In this game, you have to bat in different places, and especially in such conditions, it's not easy. At the same time, I always say that I do whatever is required for the team. If I have to stop and play for the team, then I stop and play. If I have to hit, then I hit and play," he added.

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The left-hander also addressed discussions around his strike rate, reiterating that his approach is dictated by what the team requires in different situations rather than individual numbers.

"In this game, you have to bat in different places, and especially in such conditions, it's not easy. At the same time, I always say that I do whatever is required for the team. If I have to stop and play for the team, then I stop and play. If I have to hit, then I hit and play," he said.

The Men in Blue will now look to bounce back when they face Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series, beginning July 23.

Tilak Varma reflecting on Team India's recents losses and future plans ahead of T20I series v Zimbabwe. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/eLWL3WvfGt — Maina Singh (@Maina_Singhx77) July 21, 2026

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