Beed NEET-UG Aspirant Moves Bombay HC Over Alleged Marks Discrepancy | File Pic (Representative Image)

Beed, July 21: A NEET-UG aspirant from Maharashtra's Beed has moved the Bombay High Court claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) awarded him just 95 marks instead of the 522 he calculated from his OMR sheet and official answer key in the June 21 re-exam. The petitioner, Soham Nitin Gavte, stated that he was compelled to approach the court after receiving no response from the NTA despite sending emails and seeking clarification regarding the discrepancy.

Petitioner Seeks Result Correction

The plea, filed before the Aurangabad bench, is scheduled to be heard on July 23. The petitioner stated that he scored 94.6 per cent in Class 10 and 74.17 per cent in Class 12 (Science), and had appeared for the NEET-UG examination on June 21.

On comparing the OMR response sheet released on July 14 with the official answer key published two days later, Gavte claimed he found that he had attempted 148 questions, of which 136 were correct and 12 were incorrect. Under the NEET marking scheme, Gavte claimed that he should have secured 522 out of 720 marks.

NTA Scorecard Shows 95 Marks

However, the NTA-issued scorecard showed only 95 marks. The petitioner stated that he had emailed the NTA on July 17 and 18, seeking re-evaluation and correction of his result, but received no response.

He has now filed a writ petition through advocates Sudarshan Salunke and Mahendra Gandle, seeking verification of his answer sheet and a corrected scorecard.

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"The matter is listed for hearing on July 23, and we will present our submissions before the court," advocate Gandhale said.

The NEET-UG examination held on May 3 was cancelled after allegations of paper leak, following which the NTA conducted a re-exam on June 21. The results were declared on July 16.

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