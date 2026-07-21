Marathi Study Centre Questions NMMC's English-Medium KG Move, Asks If Parents Truly Have Choice | AI

The Marathi Study Centre has questioned whether parents in Navi Mumbai truly have the freedom to choose Marathi-medium education, following the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) decision to introduce English-medium kindergarten classes in municipal Marathi schools from the current academic year.

Public meet convened in Vashi on July 21 to discuss issue

The organisation convened a public meeting on Tuesday, July 21, at Gurav Dnyati Samaj Hall in Sector 9A, Vashi, to discuss the issue and formulate a collective response. According to Marathi Study Centre president Dr. Deepak Pawar, the meeting will bring together educationists, social activists, parents and Marathi language supporters.

The organisation has raised several questions over the civic body's policy, asking whether the development of new cities has been matched by the development of Marathi schools, whether economic progress should come at the cost of the mother tongue, and whether the NMMC's decision to introduce English-medium kindergarten sections in Marathi schools could eventually weaken Marathi-language education.

Modern infra possible without changing medium

The Marathi Study Centre argued that if the civic body wishes to provide modern infrastructure and improved educational facilities, there is no need to change the medium of instruction. It has questioned why such facilities cannot be provided while retaining Marathi as the medium of education.

The organisation has also sought to know whether the municipal corporation consulted education experts and the Maharashtra government's Language Advisory Committee before taking the decision.

This is the second public meeting being organised in Navi Mumbai to oppose the NMMC's move. Organisers said the discussion would focus on protecting Marathi-medium education while ensuring quality schooling and modern facilities for students.

The Marathi Study Centre has appealed to Navi Mumbai residents to participate in large numbers and join the discussion on the future of Marathi-medium education in municipal schools.

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