56,669 Candidates Clear MBA/MMS Verification For Maharashtra CAP 2026-27; Merit List On July 22 | AI

Mumbai: A total of 56,669 candidates have completed the verification and confirmation of their applications for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Management Studies (MMS) programmes in Maharashtra for the 2026-27 academic year, making them eligible to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

67,616 applied, 56,669 confirmed by July 20 deadline

According to the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, the second and final extension for MBA/MMS registration concluded on July 19. During the registration period, 67,616 students submitted applications, while 56,669 completed document verification and application confirmation by July 20. Only these confirmed candidates will be considered for the upcoming CAP rounds. Last year, 59,456 students had registered for MBA/MMS admissions.

The CET Cell will publish the provisional merit list on July 22. Candidates will be able to submit grievances through their login between July 23 and July 25, up to 5 pm. After addressing these objections, the final merit list will be released on July 27.

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CAP Round 1 from July 28; seat allotment on August 2

The first CAP round will commence on July 28, with candidates required to submit and confirm their option forms between July 28 and July 30. The provisional seat allotment for CAP Round 1 will be announced on August 2, following which candidates will have to accept their allotted seats online and complete admission formalities at the allotted institutes between August 3 and August 5.

The admission process will consist of four CAP rounds. Option form submission for CAP Round 2 is scheduled from August 7 to August 9, Round 3 from August 19 to August 21, and Round 4 from August 29 to August 31. After the completion of CAP rounds, institute-level admissions will continue until September 7.

The CET Cell said the entire MBA/MMS admission process, including institute-level admissions, will conclude on September 15, 2026. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official CET Cell website for detailed schedules and updates.

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