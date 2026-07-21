From Navi Mumbai To World Champions: Ferran Torres, Eric García Complete Spain's Dream Journey |

Mumbai: Spain’s triumph at the FIFA World Cup 2026 has revived memories of an unforgettable chapter at the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, when two of the country’s newest world champions, Ferran Torres and Eric García, showcased their talent at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Nine years before lifting football’s biggest trophy, Torres and García were part of Spain’s impressive campaign at the U-17 World Cup hosted by India. Spain played seven matches in the tournament, recovering from an opening group-stage defeat against Brazil to register five consecutive victories and reach the final.

A defining moment of that campaign came on Oct 25, 2017, when Spain faced Mali in the semi-final at DY Patil Stadium. Backed by an enthusiastic crowd in Navi Mumbai, the young Spanish side secured a commanding 3-1 victory and booked its place in the title clash.

The match also gave Indian football fans an early glimpse of two players who would eventually perform on the sport’s biggest stage.

Torres, then regarded as one of Spain’s brightest attacking prospects, completed an impressive performance by scoring his team’s third goal with a well-timed header in the 71st minute. García, meanwhile, marshalled the Spanish defence with composure beyond his years, helping the side withstand Mali’s late pressure and secure a memorable semi-final victory.

Spain eventually finished runner-up at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, but the tournament proved to be an important stepping stone for several members of its talented squad.

Nine years later, Torres and García completed one of football’s most remarkable journeys as Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup final. The victory gave Spain its first world title since 2010.

Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, writing his name into football history. García also made an important contribution after coming on during extra time and helping Spain protect its narrow lead until the final whistle.

For Indian football supporters, Spain’s victory carries a special connection. Two players who contributed to the country’s latest World Cup success had taken an important step in their development in Navi Mumbai during one of the most memorable matches of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017.

Their journey underlines the enduring importance of international youth tournaments, where future stars often announce themselves to the footballing world. It also highlights India’s role as a host of a major global competition that featured players who went on to achieve the sport’s highest honour.

As celebrations continue across Spain, Navi Mumbai can look back fondly on the night in 2017 when two future world champions took another significant step towards football immortality.