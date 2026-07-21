 'Zero Chill': Lamine Yamal Hugs King Felipe VI During Spain's World Cup Celebrations | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Zero Chill': Lamine Yamal Hugs King Felipe VI During Spain's World Cup Celebrations | VIDEO

'Zero Chill': Lamine Yamal Hugs King Felipe VI During Spain's World Cup Celebrations | VIDEO

Lamine Yamal stole the spotlight with his spontaneous reaction during his greeting with Spain's king Felipe VI. The Royal family hosted the World Cup winners and while most of the players kept the greeting formal, the 19-year-old pulled the monarch into a bro hug with the moment going viral on social media.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, July 21, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
'Zero Chill': Lamine Yamal Hugs King Felipe VI During Spain's World Cup Celebrations | VIDEO

Lamine Yamal's nonchalance has once again made waves on social media following Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 success. The World Champions were hosted by the Royal family in a reception hosted by King Felipe VI. As the players lined up to greet the members of the Spanish royal family, most followed the customary protocol.

Each footballer shook hands with King Felipe VI, exchanged a few polite words, and moved along the receiving line. However, Lamine Yamal broke from the formal routine with a spontaneous gesture that quickly became one of the ceremony's most talked-about moments.

After shaking hands with the Spanish monarch, the 18-year-old warmly embraced King Felipe VI, drawing smiles and surprising onlookers.

The unexpected hug immediately caught the attention of those present and soon gained traction online, with videos of the interaction rapidly circulating across social media platforms.

Yamal's relaxed personality has appealed to the fans throughout the tournament. The 19-year-old had posted on social media 'ragebaiting' France fans ahead of the semi-final, before proceeding to win a crucial penalty. After the final, his persona while receiving the medal from Donald Trump also went viral.

Read Also
Ferran Torres Trolls Donald Trump With 'Make Spain Great Again' Cap During World Cup Victory Parade...
Ferran Torres Trolls Donald Trump With 'Make Spain Great Again' Cap During World Cup Victory Parade...

Spain’s World Cup triumph, combined with its victory at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, has made the European nation the first to simultaneously hold both the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup titles. The achievement underscores Spain’s remarkable dominance in international football, marking a historic milestone that no other country has previously accomplished.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source