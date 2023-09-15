Tiann Castellino Reaches Final Again By Beating Imman Motorwala In Thrilling Clash

Myra Oak. |

At the Bombay Gymkhana badminton court, an intense badminton match unfolded in the under-12 age group. Both young players displayed remarkable skill, agility and a burning desire to win, making the match an incredibly close affair.

In the end, after a nail-biting battle, one player emerged victorious, but both left the court with newfound friendships and a love for the game.

Last year's finalist Tiann Castellino booked her place in the final by winning a thrilling encounter against Imman Motorwala 2-1, in the MSSA inter-school badminton here on Thursday.



The players exchanged rapid-fire volleys and executed perfectly timed smashes as none of these players were ready to give up.

Showcasing character growth, Tiann, who is a good backcourt player, exhibited good new strengths and overcame flaws and won the first game 21-18.



The Fazlani Academie Global, Mazagaon, student, Imaan bounced back winning the second game 21-17 levelling the score 1-1.

"I lost concentration and Imaan took the second game," said Tiann.

"Last year, I lost to Risha Parab but this year I will give my best shot and claim my maiden title in this age group,” signed off Tiann.

Tiann will take on Anjana Nair who beat Siana Noronha 2-0.

Meanwhile, defending champion (under-12) Risha Parab, who graduated into the under-14 age group, was beaten by Gargi Dabholkar in the semifinals. Gargi will take on Khushi Pahwa, a 2-0 winner against Arya Mestry in the under-14 category.

Myra Oak will take on the Bombay Scottish's Riya Vnherkar in under-16 final:

In the under-10, top seed Joshi Hazel from Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Mulund, defeated Bhor Pari (Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Mulund) 21-4, 21-3 and will take on Myra Harshit Goradia of JBCN International School, Borivali, who beat Atreyi Rao of Navy Children School, Colaba, 21-2 ,21-11.

This is a group where only top seeds 1 and 2 will clash for the championship.



The Rustomjee Cambridge Int. School, Dahisar, shuttler Myra Oak will face off against the Bombay Scottish lass Riya Vnherkar in the final in the under-16 age group.



Results (all semifinals)

Girls

Under-10: Joshi Hazel (Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Mulund) [1] bt Bhor Pari (Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Mulund) 21-4, 21-3; Myra Harshit Goradia (JBCN International School, Borivali) [2] bt Atreyi Rao (Navy Children School, Colaba) 21-2 ,21-11

Under-12: Tiann Castellino (Ryan Int. School ICSE , Malad )[1] bt Imaan Motorwala (Fazlani L. Academie Global, Mazagaon) 21-18, 17-21, 21-18; Nair Anjana (Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Mulund) bt Sianna Noronha (Ryan International CBSE, Kandivali East) 21-6 21-7

Under-14: Khushi Pahwa (Ryan International CBSE, Kandivali East) bt Arya Mestry (Mary Immaculate Girls, Borivali) 21-12, 21-13; Dabholkar Gargi (Roshanlal Aggarwal UB.S. Eng. School) bt Risha Parab (Lilavatibai Podar ISC Khar West) Risha Parab 21-15, 21-10

Under-16: Myra Oak (Rustomjee Cambridge Int. School, Dahisar) bt Devanshi Santosh Shinde (St. Columba School, Gamdevi) 21-15, 21-7; Riya Vnherkar (Bombay Scottish School, Mahim) bt Arya Gawde (Pawar Public School Bhandup) 21-6, 21-6