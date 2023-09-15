 Tiann Castellino Reaches Final Again By Beating Imman Motorwala In Thrilling Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTiann Castellino Reaches Final Again By Beating Imman Motorwala In Thrilling Clash

Tiann Castellino Reaches Final Again By Beating Imman Motorwala In Thrilling Clash

Tiann Castellino booked a spot in the MSSA inter-school badminton tournament.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Myra Oak. |

At the Bombay Gymkhana badminton court, an intense badminton match unfolded in the under-12 age group. Both young players displayed remarkable skill, agility and a burning desire to win, making the match an incredibly close affair.

Read Also
Table Tennis: Sagar Kasture Secures Come-From-Behind Win To Reach Semi-Finals
article-image

In the end, after a nail-biting battle, one player emerged victorious, but both left the court with newfound friendships and a love for the game.
Last year's finalist Tiann Castellino booked her place in the final by winning a thrilling encounter against Imman Motorwala 2-1, in the MSSA inter-school badminton here on Thursday.


The players exchanged rapid-fire volleys and executed perfectly timed smashes as none of these players were ready to give up.
Showcasing character growth, Tiann, who is a good backcourt player, exhibited good new strengths and overcame flaws and won the first game 21-18.


The Fazlani Academie Global, Mazagaon, student, Imaan bounced back winning the second game 21-17 levelling the score 1-1.
"I lost concentration and Imaan took the second game," said Tiann.
"Last year, I lost to Risha Parab but this year I will give my best shot and claim my maiden title in this age group,” signed off Tiann.
Tiann will take on Anjana Nair who beat Siana Noronha 2-0.

Meanwhile, defending champion (under-12) Risha Parab, who graduated into the under-14 age group, was beaten by Gargi Dabholkar in the semifinals. Gargi will take on Khushi Pahwa, a 2-0 winner against Arya Mestry in the under-14 category.

Read Also
MSSA Table Tennis: Twins Avyaan And Yuvaan Celebrate Victory Together
article-image

Myra Oak will take on the Bombay Scottish's Riya Vnherkar in under-16 final:

In the under-10, top seed Joshi Hazel from Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Mulund, defeated Bhor Pari (Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Mulund) 21-4, 21-3 and will take on Myra Harshit Goradia of JBCN International School, Borivali, who beat Atreyi Rao of Navy Children School, Colaba, 21-2 ,21-11.
This is a group where only top seeds 1 and 2 will clash for the championship.


The Rustomjee Cambridge Int. School, Dahisar, shuttler Myra Oak will face off against the Bombay Scottish lass Riya Vnherkar in the final in the under-16 age group.


Results (all semifinals)
Girls
Under-10: Joshi Hazel (Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Mulund) [1] bt Bhor Pari (Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Mulund) 21-4, 21-3; Myra Harshit Goradia (JBCN International School, Borivali) [2] bt Atreyi Rao (Navy Children School, Colaba) 21-2 ,21-11
Under-12: Tiann Castellino (Ryan Int. School ICSE , Malad )[1] bt Imaan Motorwala (Fazlani L. Academie Global, Mazagaon) 21-18, 17-21, 21-18; Nair Anjana (Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Mulund) bt Sianna Noronha (Ryan International CBSE, Kandivali East) 21-6 21-7
Under-14: Khushi Pahwa (Ryan International CBSE, Kandivali East) bt Arya Mestry (Mary Immaculate Girls, Borivali) 21-12, 21-13; Dabholkar Gargi (Roshanlal Aggarwal UB.S. Eng. School) bt Risha Parab (Lilavatibai Podar ISC Khar West) Risha Parab 21-15, 21-10
Under-16: Myra Oak (Rustomjee Cambridge Int. School, Dahisar) bt Devanshi Santosh Shinde (St. Columba School, Gamdevi) 21-15, 21-7; Riya Vnherkar (Bombay Scottish School, Mahim) bt Arya Gawde (Pawar Public School Bhandup) 21-6, 21-6

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asia Cup 2023: 'Babar Azam Was Not Able To Talk' After Defeat vs Sri Lanka, Reveals Pakistan...

Asia Cup 2023: 'Babar Azam Was Not Able To Talk' After Defeat vs Sri Lanka, Reveals Pakistan...

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 LIVE Updates: Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel Strike To Leave...

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 LIVE Updates: Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel Strike To Leave...

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Sprint While Carrying Drinks Leaves Fans In...

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Sprint While Carrying Drinks Leaves Fans In...

Babar Azam Refuses To Acknowledge Fan's Fist Bump After Pakistan's Heartbreaking Loss To Sri Lanka...

Babar Azam Refuses To Acknowledge Fan's Fist Bump After Pakistan's Heartbreaking Loss To Sri Lanka...

Congratulations! Glenn Maxwell And His Wife Blessed With Baby Boy; Check His Name & Photo

Congratulations! Glenn Maxwell And His Wife Blessed With Baby Boy; Check His Name & Photo