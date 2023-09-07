MSSA Table Tennis: Twins Avyaan And Yuvaan Celebrate Victory Together

Winning gold and silver in a major trophy at the age of eight is a remarkable achievement.

This is what twin brothers, Avyaan Singh Walia and his younger (by one minute) Yuvaan of Arya Vidya Mandir did by winning their first major table tennis title, at the recently concluded Mumbai Schools Sports Association.

It indicates exceptional talent and dedication to the sport of the eight year olds.

Playing in the under-10 age group, Yuvaan beat his elder brother Avyaan for the crown in the championship, which was held at Hansraj Morarji Public, Andheri (West).

It has just been 18 months since then, these boys took up this sport and their achievement has been the talk of the town.



“It has been one year and six months since they started playing," said proud mother Bhawna while talking to the Free Press Journal about her sons.

Achieving this phenomenal success at such a tender age can be a promising sign of a bright future in their chosen field, and it may open up numerous opportunities for them to further develop their skills and pursue their passions.

Like any other kids, they are full of energy, as they started playing lawn tennis when they were six years of age. And since then have been playing. But it was table tennis they liked and since then are playing this sport, according to their mother who has been a banker for over 17 years and now is a housewife.

“When they first played table tennis, they could hardly reach the table, since then there has been no turning back,” she said.

“They were just six years when they first had the taste of this game, and since then never looked back and they have won many AVM championships and have taken part in district level championships, but this is their first major victory,” she added.

Their accomplishment also reflects the support and encouragement they likely received from their family, coaches, and mentors. It's essential to nurture young talent and provide them with the guidance and resources they need to continue their growth and development.

The journey of these twin brothers in their chosen sport or activity will be something to watch in the years to come, as they have the potential to achieve even greater success and become role models for other young athletes or individuals pursuing their dreams.

