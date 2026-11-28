'Thodi Maryada Mein Raho': Harbhajan Singh, Chacha T20 Ask India And Pakistan Players To Avoid On-Field Clashes; VIDEO | X

"Arre bachchon ko thoda samjhao yaar, ground mein ladna nahi hai. Cricket hai ye." This was the request made by popular Pakistani cricket fan "Chacha T20" when he met former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh in the UAE. The incident occurred after several heated exchanges and clashes occurred between the players on the field during the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens match in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. The video of the Pakistan fan urging Harbhajan to ask youngsters to maintain decorum on the field is being widely shared on social media.

Chacha T20 approached Harbhajan Singh during the ILT20 match in the UAE and the two got into a candid conversation about the heated exchanged between Indian and Pakistan players.

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The Warm Bond

During the conversation, Chacha T20 reminded Harbhajan that the people from Indian and Pakistan share a warm bond when they meet in foreign countries despite the rivalry between the two countries. He said, "Aapse hum mohabbat nahi karte jab Pakistan aate ho? Poori duniya mein hum jaate hain, ek doosre se mohabbat aur pyaar se rehte hain. Toh bachche lad rahe hain, thoda inko samjhao."

'Thodi Maryada Mein Raho'

Harbhajan agreed with the message and said that the players should maintain some dignity on the field. He responded, "Humne bhi kahi bhai, thodi maryada mein rahein, ladai-jhagde..." Chacha also repeated his point, saying, "Ladai jhagde nahi, cricket hai ye. Khelo, dil se khelo. Cricket first."

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The conversation between the cricket fan and the former Indian spinner ended on a friendly note and the message was also clear. Players can be aggressive and competitive during the high-intensity India vs Pakistan matches, however, unnecessary fights should be avoided.

Who Is Chacha T20?

For those who are unfamiliar, Chacha T20 is the famous nickname of Muhammad Zaman who is a Pakistani cricket superfan and UAE resident. He hails originally from Hafizabad in Pakistan and is known for his distinctive handlebar moustache, energetic stadium presence and also support for the Pakistan Cricket Team as well as Indian cricketing legend Virat Kohli.

The video is going viral on social media and the fans from both the countries are supporting the views of both Harbhajan Singh and Chacha T20. The Pakistani cricket fan reminded Harbhajan, "Cricket first."