Sufyan Moqim Accuses Harshit Rana Of Abusing Pak Batters |

Pakistan fast bowler Sufyan Moqim has finally revealed what led to his heated on-field exchange with India's Harshit Rana. Moqim claimed that Rana was abusing Pakistan's batters during the match, which led to tensions between the two sides.

Sufyan Moqim Reveals Why He Clashed With Harshit Rana

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Speaking in a viral video, Moqim explained that the incident was not random and that his team was unhappy with Rana's behaviour on the field. He also alleged that members of the crowd were making offensive gestures towards Pakistan's players.

Recalling the incident, Moqim said that Rana was allegedly using abusive language when Pakistan's batters came out to bat.

"Jab hamare batsmen batting pe gaye, toh woh bas gaaliyan nikaal raha tha aur hamara jo crowd tha na, woh unhein ungliyan dikha raha tha," Moqim said.

Wanted to settle scores

The Pakistan pacer further explained that his team decided to respond to Rana because they were unhappy with his conduct.

"Tu score bhi kha raha hai, upar se gaaliyan bhi de raha hai. Toh bas humne rakha tha ki iske saath hisaab poora rakhna hai," he added.

However, Moqim clarified that his team did not have any issues with the other Indian players. He said that interactions with them remained friendly and that the players continued to share conversations during the match.

Moqim also suggested that the tension between him and Rana has now settled. During the conversation, he indicated that things had changed and that the matter had been sorted out.

"Yeh aaj toh kuch bhi nahi tha. Ab setting ho gayi. Ab setting ho gayi," he said.

When the interviewer suggested that Rana should return for another contest, Moqim responded positively, saying, "Insha'Allah."