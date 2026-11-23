Harshit Rana’s Instagram Flooded With Hate Comments After Fight With Pakistan A Players |

Indian fast bowler Harshit Rana has become a target of online trolling after his heated exchanges with several Pakistan A players. Following the on-field incidents, several Pakistani fans reportedly flooded his Instagram posts with negative and abusive comments.

Rana Gets Into Heated Exchanges With PAK A Players

Rana was involved in multiple on-field altercations during the contest against Pakistan A. The Indian pacer had heated exchanges with Sufiyan Moqim, Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat and Imran Randhawa. These incidents caught the attention of cricket fans and quickly became a talking point on social media.

Rana gave send offs to Hussain and aggressively celebrated the dismissal of Rohail Nazir. The umpires had to intervene during his clash with Imran Randhawa late in the game. Rana however was targeted as India slipped to defeat with the Pakistan A side ganging up on him after he was dismissed for a duck.

The on-field incidents reportedly did not go down well with several Pakistani fans. Soon after the exchanges, Rana's Instagram posts began receiving a large number of negative comments from users reacting to his behaviour on the field. Some users also posted abusive remarks targeting the Indian fast bowler.