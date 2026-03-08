'This Time India Will…': Cricket Fans Keep Hopes High Ahead Of IND vs NZ ICC T20 WC 2026 Final At Narendra Modi Stadium |

Ahmedabad: A large number of cricket fans were seen gathering outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to witness the highly anticipated India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final. Supporters wearing Team India jerseys and carrying national flags were seen chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' 'India, India', 'Vande Mataram' slogans, creating a festive atmosphere.

A cricket fan who travelled from Kolkata to watch the final expressed confidence in the Indian team. He said, "We lost the last World Cup here, but this time, India will win." His statement came as India had suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia at the same venue, and many fans associate the stadium as jinx for India's World Cup match. Not just this, video of fans performing traditional superstition rituals such as Nazar Utarna of the stadium is also going viral on social media.

Coming back to the excitment at the Narendra Modi stadium for the title clash, a fan said he had purchased the ticket well in advance as he was confident that India would reach the final. "I had confidence that India would enter the final and also win the cup. I want to see Suryakumar Yadav lifting the trophy today," he said.

A fan recalled the previous World Cup final he watched at the same venue and said, "Last time I came here during the 2023 World Cup, India unfortunately lost. But this time the team will definitely win."

Calling both India and New Zealand disciplined sides, a fan added that the Men in Blue have the advantage of playing at home. "India has the home advantage, and the team must convert it into a positive result," he added.

A fan who came from Belgaum in Karnataka said predictions that India would lose the match in Ahmedabad would be proven wrong. "Those predictions will be wrong by 110 per cent. India will definitely win today," he said.

Another enthusiastic supporter predicted a big performance from Abhishek Sharma, who he said "will score 110 runs today".

Meanwhile the match will begin at 7 pm and if India lifts the trophy today, it will be historic and special, as no host nation has ever won the T20 World Cup, and no defending champion has ever successfully retained the title.