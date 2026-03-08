IND vs NZ ICC T20 WC 2026 Final: Viral Video Shows Team India Fans Performing 'Tona-Totka' Inside Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of Title Clash

Cricket_live247/X

Ahmedabad is buzzing with anticipation ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. Among the vibrant pre-match celebrations, fans have taken to performing traditional rituals and superstitious practices, popularly known as “tona‑totka,” to wish India good luck.

Spectators inside the stadium were seen offering symbolic gestures, chanting prayers, and engaging in playful rituals, hoping to boost India’s chances in the high-stakes final. From tying threads to applying turmeric and performing small pujas, the displays reflect the deep passion and faith fans place in their team.

These rituals, while rooted in superstition, have become a part of cricket fan culture in India, particularly for significant matches like World Cup finals. With the final set to begin soon, the mix of superstition, celebration, and cricket fever perfectly captures the spirit of the T20 World Cup, making Ahmedabad a city of hope, excitement, and unparalleled cricketing passion.

Special Prayers Offered Across Temples in India Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Final

As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand approaches at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, fans across India have turned to faith, offering special prayers in temples nationwide for the Indian cricket team’s victory.

From Kanpur to Ujjain, devotees gathered in temples early in the morning, lighting lamps, offering flowers, and chanting mantras. Priests conducted sacred rituals and havans (fire ceremonies), dedicating the spiritual energy to the success of India national cricket team in the high-stakes final against New Zealand national cricket team.

Many fans also performed symbolic gestures such as tying threads, applying turmeric, and presenting sweets and fruits, reflecting the deep connection between faith and cricket in India. Social media has been flooded with videos and images of these prayers, highlighting the nationwide enthusiasm and hope for India to lift the trophy.

As the final match kicks off, the combination of cricketing excitement and widespread spiritual devotion underscores India’s unique fan culture, where passion for the game and belief in blessings go hand in hand.