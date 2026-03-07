IND Vs NZ ICC T20 WC26 Final: Ahmedabad Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Road Closure & Alternate Routes For High-Voltage Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium |

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Traffic Police have announced road closure and alternate routes for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 8. Several roads around the stadium will remain closed to ensure the smooth movement of fans attending to watch the match.

In an official notification by the Ahmedabad traffic police, the restriction will remain in place from 10 am on March 8 to 2 am on March 9. Approximately, about 100,000 spectators are expected at the Narendra Modi Stadium to watch the clash.

Traffic Restrictions

According to the notification, the road between Janpath T-Junction to stadium’s main gate will be completely closed for private vehicles.

Moreover, movement between the Krupa Residency T-Junction and the Motera Village T-Junction will be limited to reduce traffic congestion.

Recommended Alternative Routes

Alternate routes suggested by authorities to avoid traffic jams near the stadium

According to the notifcation, commuters can use Tapovan Circle - ONGC Crossroads - Visat T-Junction - Janpath T-Junction - Powerhouse Crossroads - Prabodh Raval Circle route.

Commuters can use Krupa Residency - Sharan Status Crossroads - Bhat-Koteshwar Road - Apollo Circle.

Ahmedabad Metro Extended Timing

To help fans travel after the matches, metro services will run until 12:50 am.

Special Late-Night Metro Timings

Motera Stadium-APMC: 10:00 pm to 12:30 am

Old High Court Interchange-Vastral Gam: 10:00 pm to 12:50 am

Old High Court Interchange-Thaltej Gam: 10:00 pm to 12:50 am

Motera Stadium-Mahatma Mandir: 11:40 pm and 12:10 am

India vs New Zealand final in Ahmedabad becomes even more exciting as the Men in Blue will look to finally break the T20 World Cup jinx against NZ and script history after a win in front of a massive crowd supporting them at India's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

If India lifts the trophy, it will be historic and special as no host nation has ever won the T20 World Cup, and no defending champion has successfully retained the title ever.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (capt), Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

