ICC T20 WC26 Closing Ceremony: Ricky Martin, Sukhbir & Falguni Pathak Set To Perform At Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad

ICC have announced a star studded line up for its T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony on Sunday. India will face off against New Zealand in what is set to be a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The ICC confirmed the performers for the opening ceremony in a post on social media on Saturday.

"The stage keeps getting bigger! Joining Global Superstar Ricky Martin at the Closing Ceremony before the #T20WorldCup Final are music icons Sukhbir and Falguni Pathak! Get ready for global hits and desi anthems as these legendary artists light up the biggest night in cricket," ICC announced on X.

Puerto Rican Grammy award winning singer Ricky Martin will enthrall near 100,000 spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Before the cricketing action begins, Martin will take over the stadium with a specially curated live performance designed to energise the crowd. Famous for his powerful vocals, charismatic stage presence and iconic Latin pop hits, the singer is expected to turn the pre-match show into a thrilling musical spectacle.

Adding some Indian flavour will be Falguni Pathak. The Dandiya Queen is no stranger to large crowd and will have the Narendra Modi Stadium dancing to her beats before the game begins. The same can be expected from Punjabi singer Sukhbir, who's music has transcended generations of fans.