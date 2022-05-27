'This one's for the country': Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne on team's win over Bangladesh in second Test

Sri Lanka players celebrate their win over Bangladesh in the second Test | Pic: ICC

After registering a 10-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second Test, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne dedicated the victory to his fellow countrymen.

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match series, at Shere Bangla Stadium on Friday.

"We would like to thank the Sri Lankans back home, this win is for them, the country is going through troubled times at the moment," said Dimuth in a post-match presentation.

"We have done well as a Test team over the last few years, a lot of performances and we'll need to continue in the same way," he added.

Further talking about the bowlers the left-hander appreciates his fast bowlers for their performance as they bowled well in both the innings, he also said that spinners need to do a lot better in the series as they get more spin favourable wickets.

"We knew we needed a couple of wickets to go our way (on the final day). The fast bowlers did the job for us, both in the first innings as well as the second. We do get good wickets for spinners in such conditions, they did well in patches, but I'm a bit disappointed at how they bowled. They'll have to do a lot better in the next series," said Dimuth.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opt to bat first. Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das were the highest run-getter in the first innings. They scored 175 and 141 respectively with the partnership of 272 runs at the 6th wicket. Shakib Al Hasan scalped a five-wicket haul while bowling in the first innings Ebadot Hossain took four wickets.

In return, SL batters scored 506 runs and took the lead of 141 runs. Angelo Mathews scored 145 runs and Dinesh Chandimal scored 124 runs. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne gave a good start and 80 runs with his opening partner Oshada Fernando who scored 57 runs. Kasun Rajitha took a five-wicket haul for SL and Asitha Fernando took four wickets.

Later in the second innings, Bangladesh scored 169 runs and got all out. Litton das scored 52 runs and Shakib Al Hasan scored 58 runs.

Sri Lankan batters easily chased down the target of 29 runs in mere three overs with Oshada Fernando scoring 21 out of it.

Read Also Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis taken to hospital after experiencing chest pains