'This makes no sense': Pak fans roasts Babar Azam after batsman scores ton on flat Rawalpindi pitch

Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored his 8th Test century on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test versus England in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Babar became the third centurion for Pakistan to notch up a century. He brought up his ton in 126 balls.

The right-handed batsman joined the likes of Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq to score a ton.

Earlier, England saw four batters slam hundreds in their first innings on what is a lifeless pitch.

It was the first time in test history that openers from both teams had scored centuries in the first innings after England openers Crawley and Ben Duckett also struck hundreds in England's world record 506-4 on the first day.

The grassless pitch has been the focal point in England's first test in Pakistan in 17 years with even Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja saying the wicket is not good advertisement for test cricket.

Pakistan fans slammed Babar for scoring a ton on a lifeless pitch.

Here are a few reactions

This century makes no sense on this flat wicket — Usman (@officalkashmiri) December 3, 2022

Even Zahid should score a 100 on this road — Ali Raza Tasaddaq (@alirazatasadduq) December 3, 2022

Shameful moment of PCB ...esi pitch aur country band kro.. — KIRTI (@RAGHU_______) December 3, 2022

Flat track bully babar no value of this hundred 🤣🤣🤣 — Muhammad Abas (@DarAbbas5) December 3, 2022