This is what Mohammed Siraj said about his father after being bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2.6 crore

Pacer Mohammed Siraj, who is in Australia with the Indian squad for the upcoming four-Test series, lost his father Mohammed Ghouse on Friday. Ghouse was only 53 and lost the battle to a lung ailment.

Coming from a humble background, Ghouse was instrumental in Siraj's growth as a cricketer as he supported his son's ambitions with his limited resources.

This is what Mohammed Siraj had said about his father after being bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2.6 crore:

"My father has been driving his auto rickshaw for the last 30 years. I urged him to stop, but he did not pay heed to my request. I'm confident of convincing him now. He needs a good rest," he was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

Talking about the financial struggles his family faced, Siraj had said, "I may purchase a small house. I have seen my parents struggle with financial problems for so many years. Now, I want them to enjoy a good life."