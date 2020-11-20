Why won't pacer Mohammed Siraj return from Australia for his father's last rites?

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj's father Mohammed Ghouse passed away on Friday due to a lung ailment. He was 53. However, Siraj will not be able attend his father's last rites as he is currently in Australia with the Indian squad for the upcoming four-match Test series.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the stringent quarantine protocols, the pacer will not be able to come back to his home in Hyderabad.

Reportedly, Siraj got to know about the tragic news after completing his practice session in Sydney.

Speaking to Sportstar, the speedster said that he has lost the biggest support of his life. “My dad’s wish was always this – mera beta, desh ka Naam Roshan Karna (my son, you should make my country proud). And, I will do that for sure,” the pacer told Sportstar. “It is shocking. I lost the biggest support of my life. It was his dream to see me play for the country and I am glad that way I could realise that and bring joy for him,” he told the website.

Coming from a humble background, Ghouse was instrumental in Siraj's growth as a cricketer as he supported his son's ambitions with his limited resources.

"Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to Mohammed Siraj & his family, on the loss of his father. The entire RCB family is with you during this difficult time. Stay strong, Miyan," Siraj's IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted.