'Stay strong Anna': Twitter mourns demise of Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj's father

Pacer Mohammed Siraj, who is in Australia with the Indian squad for the upcoming four-Test series, lost his father Mohammed Ghouse on Friday. Ghouse was only 53 and lost the battle to a lung ailment.
"Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to Mohammed Siraj & his family, on the loss of his father. The entire RCB family is with you during this difficult time. Stay strong, Miyan," Siraj's IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted.
After the news broke, Twitter users offered condolences to the cricketer and his family.
Indian commentator and journalist Harsha Bhoglie wrote, "My heart goes out to Mohammad Siraj and his family. Life can be cruel. He spoke in the UAE about the joy that his father felt at his performance. I wish him strength."
"You have already made him proud. Stay strong Siraj bhai," tweeted a fan.
A user wrote, "Another heart breaking news for cricket fans... Indian cricketer fast bowler Mohammad Siraj's father passes away 'It is shocking I lost the biggest support of my life', by Siraj statement.' Rip Sir Stay strong @mdsirajofficial Anna."
"Mohammad Siraj's Father passes away. Md Siraj is with Indian Test team in Australia and how Unfortunate that MD Siraj won't able to see his father for last time because of due to quarantine rules," read a tweet.
