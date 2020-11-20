'Stay strong Anna': Twitter mourns demise of Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj's father

Pacer Mohammed Siraj, who is in Australia with the Indian squad for the upcoming four-Test series, lost his father Mohammed Ghouse on Friday. Ghouse was only 53 and lost the battle to a lung ailment.

"Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to Mohammed Siraj & his family, on the loss of his father. The entire RCB family is with you during this difficult time. Stay strong, Miyan," Siraj's IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted.

After the news broke, Twitter users offered condolences to the cricketer and his family.

Indian commentator and journalist Harsha Bhoglie wrote, "My heart goes out to Mohammad Siraj and his family. Life can be cruel. He spoke in the UAE about the joy that his father felt at his performance. I wish him strength."