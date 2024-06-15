'They Deserved To Win': Dale Steyn On Nepal's Narrow 1-Run Defeat vs South Africa In T20 World Cup 2024 Match, VIDEO

Former South Africa pacer turned cricket commentator Dale Steyn is of the opinion that Nepal deserve to win in their thrilling T20 World Cup Group D match against South Africa at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent on Saturday, June 15.

Nepal suffered a heartbreaking 1-run defeat against the Proteas. Chasing a 116-run target, Nepal were restricted to 114/9 by a South Africa bowling attack. When they required 2 runs off 1 ball to win, Gulshan Jha sprinted towards the non-striker's end to take the match into the Super Over.

However, Heinrich Klaasen collected the ball quickly and ran out Jha before the bat crossed the crease. This left Nepal heartbroken as they fell agonizingly short of pulling off a biggest upset in the history of T20 World Cup.

In a video shared by ICC on its Instagram handle, Dale Steyn hailed the thrilling encounter as the 'Match of the Tournament' and revealed that he supported Nepal to win the match as he is a fan of underdog teams.

"It would’ve been the talk of the tournament if Nepal would’ve gotten over the line. It would’ve been fantastic, and they deserved to win." Former South Africa said.

"I think the match of the tournament to be honest with you. The matches have gone down to the wire (in USA), we’ve moved down to the Caribbean thinking that scores are going to be back up to 160, maybe 170. But these nail-biting thrillers. I saw people crying in the stands, it shows how much it means to them, and that’s what cricket is all about.” he added.