 SA vs NEP, T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive Nepal's Scare With Narrow 1-Run Win To Remain Unbeaten In Group Stage
After posting a total of 115/7 in 20 overs on the board, South Africa managed to restrict Nepal to 114/7 despite the opponent's good performance with the bat.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 08:29 AM IST
South Africa have narrowly edged out Nepal with a thrilling 1-wicket win in the T20 World Cup Group D match at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent on Saturday, June 15.

After posting a total 115/7 in 20 overs on the board, South Africa managed to restrict Nepal to 114/7 despite good performance with the bat by the opponent. With 8 runs off six balls required for South Africa to defend, pacer Ottneil Baartman was brought into the attack and held his nerves by conceding just 7 runs.

(More to come)

