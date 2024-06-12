SL vs NEP, T20 WC 2024: Sri Lanka & Nepal Fans Dance Together After Match Washed Out Due To Rain In Florida; Video

Sri Lanka and Nepal dance together after match got washed out | Credits: Twitter

Sri Lanka and Nepal fans were spotted dancing together after the T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match was abandoned due to torrential rain at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida's Lauderhill on Wednesday, June 12.

The match, which was crucial for Sri Lanka and Nepal to be in contention for Super 8 qualification, was washed out without a toss due to bad weather. This was the first match that was called off without a ball being bowled in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The city of Florida was experiencing heavy rain throughout the night (As per USA time) and continuously delayed the toss time as well as the scheduled start of the play. The match was supposed to at 8:30 pm UTC (6:00 am IST), with both sides playing 5 overs each. However, the return of rain forced the officials to call off the match. Sri Lanka and Nepal have shared a point each.

Though the Sri Lanka and Nepal fans couldn't get to see the players play because of rain, their spirits remained high after exiting the stadium in Florida. In a video that went viral on social media, fans of two neighbouring Asian countries embraced each other and danced together as they share enthusiasm and camaraderie outside the stadium despite disappointment the match got abandoned due to rain.