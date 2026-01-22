'That's Creepy': Social Media Erupts In Outrage As A Man Chases RCB's Lauren Bell & Her Teammates On Vadodara Streets; VIDEO

Image: crickohlic/X

A social media storm erupted after a man uploaded a reel showing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Lauren Bell and her teammates jogging outdoors during the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) without visible security in Vadodara. While the video initially appeared to capture a harmless fan moment, netizens quickly called out the creator for crossing boundaries.

In the clip, the women’s cricketers are seen going about their routine run when the individual begins recording them closely and follows them while filming. Although many fans acknowledged that spotting players in public and briefly recording them is common, the issue arose when the person continued to chase the athletes, making them visibly uncomfortable.

The incident reignited a broader conversation around fan behavior, consent, and personal space, especially concerning women athletes. Many pointed out that such actions can make players feel unsafe and discourage them from engaging freely in public spaces, even during casual activities like jogging.

As women’s cricket continues to grow in popularity through platforms like the WPL, fans online emphasized the need for responsibility and respect. Admiration, they argued, should never come at the cost of an athlete’s comfort or safety.

RCB Women Stars Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk & Lauren Bell Spotted On A Calm Morning Walk In Vadodara Amid WPL 2026; Video

Fans in Vadodara got a surprise treat as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) women’s players Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, and Lauren Bell were spotted out on the streets on Wednesday, ahead of their WPL 2026 matches in the city.

The trio, currently in Vadodara for the league, were seen casually taking in the city’s sights, giving fans a rare glimpse of their off-field side. Their brief appearance quickly caught attention on social media, with cricket enthusiasts sharing photos and videos of the international stars.

While their focus remains on the ongoing WPL tournament, this casual outing highlighted the growing excitement and fan engagement surrounding the women’s league, as supporters eagerly cheer for their favorite players both on and off the pitch.