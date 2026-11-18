'Thank You For All The Memories': Rohit Sharma & Jasprit Bumrah Hail MS Dhoni's Glorious IPL Career As CSK Legend Transitions To Team Mentor Role |

Mumbai: Indian batting superstar and former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla congratulated legendary Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni on the conclusion of a glittering career in the cash-rich league.

CSK, the franchise for which Dhoni has played 17 seasons, confirmed on Tuesday that Dhoni will transition into a new role as the franchise's Team Mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season, marking a significant change in the association that has defined much of his cricketing journey. The announcement brings the curtain down on Dhoni's extraordinary playing career in the IPL, which began with the inaugural edition in 2008.

Rohit, often the captain of MI, pitted against Dhoni's CSK in the 'El Clasico' of the IPL, posted on X, "Congratulations on an incredible IPL career, Dhoni bhai. It's been fun sharing the field and so many memories with you over the years. Much respect!"

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Indian pacer Bumrah, who debuted for India under Dhoni's captaincy and was often at the other end of the pitch during high-octane MI vs CSK battles, called the 'Captain Cool' as his "favourite player and the person he looks up to the most".

"My favourite cricket player and the person I looked upto the most thank you for all the memories and lots of wishes for what lies ahead," posted Bumrah.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla termed Dhoni an "integral part of IPL's growth and success".

"MS Dhoni has been an integral part of the IPL's growth and success. His leadership and achievements have inspired countless young cricketers and given fans memories to cherish for a lifetime. Wishing him the very best for the future. @IPL @BCCI," posted Shukla.

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Having been one of the tournament's faces since its inception, the 45-year-old leaves an enduring legacy as a leader, finisher, and one of the most influential players in the competition.

Although Dhoni represented CSK for the majority of his IPL career, his journey also included two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when Chennai Super Kings were suspended from the tournament. He returned to the franchise in 2018 and immediately guided the team to an IPL title, making a memorable comeback.

Dhoni eventually handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season, signalling the beginning of a leadership transition. However, he continued to remain an important part of the playing group, contributing with his experience behind the stumps and his ability to deliver crucial performances in the closing stages of matches.

His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans during the 2025 season. Dhoni subsequently missed the 2026 edition because of a calf injury, and his retirement announcement now confirms that he will not return as a player.

Across his IPL career, Dhoni featured in 278 matches, scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His tally included 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes, reflecting his effectiveness as a middle-order batter and one of the competition's most dependable finishers.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)