Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has entered a new chapter in his association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The franchise has announced that Dhoni will retire from his IPL playing career and take up the role of Team Mentor from the 2027 season. Known for his calm approach, sharp cricketing mind and exceptional leadership, Dhoni has shared several insightful thoughts on the game, success, failure and commitment. Here are five memorable quotes by the cricket legend that reflect his mindset.

“Cricket is not everything, not by any means, but it is a large part of who I am.”

For Dhoni, cricket has been much more than just a profession. The game has shaped a significant part of his identity and life, but his words also reflect the importance of seeing life beyond one's career.

“I have always believed that process is more important than results.”

Dhoni's approach has always been about focusing on preparation, discipline and giving one's best rather than worrying about the final outcome. His words remind us that consistent efforts and the right approach often matter more than immediate success.

“It's important to learn and not repeat the same mistakes. What's done is done.”

This quote highlights Dhoni's practical approach towards failure and setbacks. Instead of dwelling on past mistakes, he believes in learning from them and moving forward with a better understanding.

“If you keep winning, you don't know the areas you've to work hard.”

Dhoni points out that failures and challenging moments can reveal weaknesses that success sometimes hides. His words underline why setbacks are important opportunities to identify areas that need improvement.

“I believe in giving more than 100% on the field, and I don't really worry about the result if there's great commitment on the field. That's victory for me.”

For the former India captain, true victory lies in commitment and effort rather than just the scoreboard. His quote reflects his belief that giving everything to the team and the game is what ultimately matters.