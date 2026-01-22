Tensions Flare! Ja Morant Sparks Brawl With Mouhamed Gueye During Intense Grizzlies-Hawks NBA Game; Video

Image: LegionHoops/X

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant came close to igniting a bench-clearing confrontation with Atlanta Hawks center Mouhamed Gueye during Wednesday’s matchup at FedExForum in Memphis. The heated moment unfolded in the second quarter when Morant drove to the rim and was body-checked by Gueye, but no foul was called.

After falling, Morant attempted to recover the ball and was tied up by Gueye. As Morant got back to his feet, he pushed Gueye from behind, prompting Gueye to grab his jersey in response. But the situation didn’t escalate further, with Morant later seen smiling on the court.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident occurred in a tightly contested game that eventually saw the Hawks edge the Grizzlies 124–122. Morant’s season has been surrounded by off-court drama and trade speculation, and his fiery interaction with Gueye adds another chapter to a campaign punctuated by both key performances and on-court intensity.

Chaotic Scenes! Tension Boils Over As Fans Clash In Parking Garage Post Sacramento Kings-Los Angeles Lakers NBA Match; Video

The Sacramento Kings secured a 124-112 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers last night at the Golden 1 Center, but the postgame atmosphere was marred by an altercation between fans in the arena’s parking garage.

According to visuals, the incident involved a Kings fan and a Lakers fan who reportedly got into a heated argument after the final buzzer. The dispute quickly escalated into a physical confrontation. No serious injuries were reported.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The game itself saw the Kings dominate early, with strong performances from their star players, maintaining a lead throughout the second half. While the Kings celebrated their win on the court, the altercation outside serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining composure and sportsmanship even after intense games.