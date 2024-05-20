Tennis Grand Slam: All You Need To Know About The Event

The Grand Slam Tournament |

Among the international events, the sports season has emerged as the main attraction. On May 20, the Grand Slam releases the schedule for its second tournament of the year, the French Open, also referred to as Roland-Garros.

What Is A Grand Slam?

The Grand Slams are the pinnacle of professional tennis. Four major tournaments, spread throughout the year, offer the most ranking points, prize money, and prestige. Winning all four in a single year is a rare feat known as a calendar-year Grand Slam.

History Of The Sport

The history of the Grand Slams stretches back to the late 19th century. Wimbledon, the oldest, began in 1877, followed by the US Open (1881), the French Open (1891), and the Australian Open (1905). Each Grand Slam is owned and organized by a different National Tennis Association: Tennis Australia, the French Tennis Federation, the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (Wimbledon), and the United States Tennis Association, respectively.

While the Men's International Professional Tennis Council, the men's professional tennis world's governing body at the time, maintained that a "Grand Slam" did not have to be won in the same year, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) started offering a USD1 million bonus to any singles player to win the four majors consecutively in 1982, regardless of the tournament order of winning them. The representatives of the four Grand Slam events at Wimbledon reportedly approved this revision made by the Council and the ITF.

There are no teams in Grand Slam singles competitions. Players compete individually to win the championship title. Doubles competitions, however, do involve teams of two players. These teams can be same-sex (men's or women's doubles) or mixed (one man and one woman). ITF World Tennis Tour consists of Women's, Men's, and junior tournaments. along with them, Masters Tour, Wheelchair Tennis, and Beach Tennis are also inclusive.

Types Of Grand Slams

The surfaces on which the Grand Slams are played vary, adding another layer of challenge. The Australian Open and US Open are played on hard courts, the French Open on clay, and the prestigious Wimbledon on grass.

Representative Image |

Only a handful of players have achieved a calendar-year Grand Slam. In the Open Era (since 1968), it's been accomplished by Rod Laver (twice), Novak Djokovic, Steffi Graf, and Margaret Court. You can search online for a complete winners list for "Grand Slam champions tennis."

Season And Locations Of Grand Slam

Australian Open: Melbourne, Australia (January)

French Open: Paris, France (Late May to Early June)

Wimbledon, London, England (Late June to Early July)

US Open: New York City, USA (Late August to Early September)

Indian Aces in Grand Slams

While India is known more for its cricket prowess, tennis has risen in recent decades. While there haven't been any Indian winners in the prestigious Singles categories of Grand Slams yet, India boasts some legendary players who have dominated the Doubles scene:

Leander Paes | International Tennis Hall Of Fame

Leander Paes: A true legend, Paes holds the record for most Grand Slam titles (18) among all Indian players. His success lies primarily in Men's Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

Sania Mirza (On left) | Asian Tennis Association

Sania Mirza: The only Indian woman to win a Grand Slam title (six), Sania has carved a niche in Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles. She was also the World No. 1 in Women's Doubles rankings.

Mahesh Bhupathi | Olympics

Mahesh Bhupathi: Partnering with Paes for many victories, Bhupathi is another Indian Doubles legend with 12 Grand Slam titles under his belt, primarily in Men's Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

Rohan Bopanna | Olympics

Rohan Bopanna: The most recent Indian Grand Slam champion, Bopanna clinched the Men's Doubles title at the 2024 Australian Open.

Global Grand Slam Legends

The Grand Slams have witnessed phenomenal victories from players across the globe. Here are a few remarkable achievers:

Rod Laver | Tennis Australian

Rod Laver (Australia): The only player in the Open Era (since 1968) to achieve two calendar-year Grand Slams (winning all four Grand Slams in a single year).

Novak Djokovic | Australian Open

Novak Djokovic (Serbia): Holds the record for most Australian Open titles (9) and has 21 Grand Slam titles overall, putting him amongst the greatest of all time.

Steffi Graf | International Tennis Hall Of Fame

Steffi Graf (Germany): Nicknamed "Fraulein Forehand" for her powerful groundstrokes, Graf holds the record for most Calendar Golden Slams (winning all four Grand Slams and the Olympic gold medal in a single year). She has a total of 22 Grand Slam titles.

Margaret Court | International Tennis Hall Of Fame

Margaret Court (Australia): Court, the all-time leader in Grand Slam titles with an astounding 24 victories, dominated the sport in the 1960s and early 1970s.

The four Indian tennis players have all been doubles specialists in their prime and the first Indian to win a Grand Slam tournament was Mahesh Bhupathi, who won the 1997 French Open mixed doubles with Japan’s Rika Hiraki.

The latest Grand Slam, the French Open, also called Roland - Garros, is just getting underway. Starting May 20, the game starts at 1 PM (IST) for the Men's singles game. The finale is scheduled for June 9, 2024.