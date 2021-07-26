Tennis at Tokyo Olympics: Japan's Naomi Osaka looks formidable after defeating Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6–3 6–2

Tokyo, July 26: After gliding through her first round match against Zheng Saisai on Sunday, Japan's Naomi Osaka returned one day later and easily took care of Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic, 6-3, 6-2.

Osaka, the second seed in Tokyo, needed just over an hour to book her place in round three, wrapping it up 6-3, 6-2 against the world No 49 Golubic.

It was just Osaka’s second match following an extended period away from the court to focus on her mental health. She pulled out of the French Open after her opening win at Roland-Garros before announcing she would also skip Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old, who lit the Olympic cauldron at Friday’s Opening Ceremony, is under pressure from an adoring public in Japan to deliver a gold medal for the host country.