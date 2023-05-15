Teams from Delhi, Kolkata, Gujarat and Karnataka to feature in Supremo Trophy

Paras Mhambrey, former Indian cricketer and current Indian team bowling coach, address the media during the Press Conference. Others in the photo is Mahesh Manjrekar, Indian film director and producer, Adv. Dr. Anil Parab, former Transport & Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Government of Maharashtra and the pioneer of Supremo Trophy Sanjay Potnis, MLA Maharashtra Government and former BEST Chairman. |

Mumbai: Teams from Delhi, Kolkata, Karnataka and Gujarat will be competing for the top honours in 10th Supremo Trophy Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament 2023, which will be played under floodlights at the Air India Sports Club ground, Kalina, Santacruz from May 17 to 21, 2023.

Besides these four strong contenders, will be challenge by three teams each from Pune and Mumbai and teams from Dombivali, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Uran, Nagar and Thane who will be participating in the 16-team draw of the Supremo Trophy which is getting bigger and growing popularity over the year.

Dhamaka Club, Delhi, Umar XI (Angel Sports), Kolkata, FM Hospet, Karnataka and Royal Ekta, Gujarat are the star attractions in this annual tournament which offers a handsome cash prize of Rs 11 lakh for the ‘Champions’ and Rs nine lakh for the runners-up. In addition, the ‘Palyer of the Series’ will drive away with a Maruti Car, while the Best Batsman, Best Bowler and Best Fielder will be presented with Scooters, this was announced at a Press Conference at the MCA Cricket Club, BKC on Saturday.

Chief Guest Paras Mhambrey, former Indian cricketer and current Indian team bowling coach, Guest of Honour, Mahesh Manjrekar, Indian film director and producer, Adv. Dr. Anil Parab, former Transport & Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Government of Maharashtra and the pioneer of Supremo Trophy Sanjay Potnis, MLA Maharashtra Government and former BEST Chairman, were present at the Press Conference and Launch function.

Addressing the gathering, the former medium pacer Mhambrey pointed out that during his younger day they did not have such luxury of playing on well-groomed grounds and the opportunity to play under floodlights. “When we played during our growing day the grounds were not good, there were stones all over and the grounds were not levelled. But the way this tournament (Supremo Cup) is conducted is fabulous. The facilities, the pitches provided and playing under lights is top-class. This tournament can be considered as the IPL of tennis ball cricket”.

“From the players’ point of view, it gives them a perfect platform as tennis ball cricket is widely played in Mumbai, but now it has become extremely popular throughout the country. There are so many professional players who have gone on to play leather ball cricket after playing tennis ball cricket, which is unbelievable. Tennis ball cricket has also become professional as players are in demand to play for different teams which ensures they have an opportunity to earn income and that’s good for the game and the young players,” Mhambrey further stated.

Potnis informed the gathering that there is no stone left unturned and that all preparations are in place to once again successfully organize the 10 year of this tournament. “I thank all those who have helped and contributed towards this wonderful journey for the past nine years and this year is going to be a landmark, as we complete the 10th edition,” Potnis stated.

“This tournament has not virtually become a national event as we have got participation from states like West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat. Earlier, we had six team from Mumbai, but it has now dropped to three and that defines the interest of the outstation teams. I would love to invite overseas teams, but then we would have to organize the tournament on a league basis as it would be feasible to make teams come from abroad to play just one knockout match. Let’s see, we are working towards adding foreign flavor,” Potined maentioned.

The inauguration of this tournament which is growing in popularity will be held on Wednesday, May 17 at 6.00pm followed by the opening round of matches. This will be a direct knockout tournament and there will be four matches played during the initial rounds on the first four day. The semi-finals and finals will be played on Sunday, May 21.

The participating teams:

Dhamaka Club, Delhi, Umar XI (Angel Sports), Kolkata, FM Hospet, Karnataka, Royal Ekta, Gujarat, Global St. Angelo’s, Pune, Ding Dong (Niyaz Warriors), Pune, N.B. Awadh, Pune, SS Cricket Club, Dombivali, Raigad XI Trident, Navi Mumbai, Tai Packers, Palghar, Gavdevi Gavthan AKM Sports, Uran, Shirsat Sports, Nagar, Shourya Harshit, Thane, Umesh XI, Mumbai, Balaji Khandhari Kings, Mumbai and Vikhrolians, Mumbai.