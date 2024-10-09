 Team India's Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Doused In Milk By Harshit Rana On His Birthday; Video
Team India's Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Doused In Milk By Harshit Rana On His Birthday; Video

Team India is currently in Delhi to play 2nd T20I match against Bangladesh

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Harshit Rana celebrates Abhishek Nair's birthday | Image: Harshit Rana/Instagram

Team India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar on Tuesday celebrated his 41st birthday ahead of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I in Delhi. Harshit Rana added a humorous touch to the celebrations by playfully showering Nayar with milk which is a traditional gesture often seen in festive occasions. The pacer shared the video on his Instagram story which further showcased the fun and friendship inside Team India's dressing room.

The affection for Nayar extended beyond the team, as numerous domestic cricketers expressed their warm wishes on social media. Abhishek Nayar may not have made headlines as an international player, his influence as a coach is undeniable. He has made significant contributions to nurturing young talent and helping them realize their potential. His coaching philosophy emphasizes personal growth, fitness, and the importance of understanding one’s strengths that are vital for developing future stars.

One of Nayar’s most notable achievements is his mentorship of Rohit Sharma. After Rohit faced the disappointment of being dropped from the 2011 ODI World Cup squad, Nayar stepped in to guide him. Focusing on enhancing Rohit's fitness and refining his skills, Nayar played a crucial role in Rohit’s transformation into one of India's leading batsmen. Their strong friendship and collaborative journey have been a testament to Nayar's coaching prowess and dedication to his players.

Abhishek Nayar’s international career with Team India was brief, featuring only three ODI matches. However, Nayar has made a significant impact in domestic cricket, boasting impressive statistics. He has amassed 5,749 runs and claimed 173 wickets in 103 first-class matches. In List A cricket, he has scored 2,145 runs and taken 79 wickets across 99 games. Additionally, Nayar has contributed 1,291 runs and secured 27 wickets in 95 T20 matches, showcasing his versatility and skill in various formats.

