Team India To Play Warm-Up Game In Colombo Ahead Of Sri Lanka Test Series | X- @GyanuDattGautam

New Delhi, July 20: The Indian men’s cricket team will play a four-day warm-up game in Colombo starting on August 7 ahead of facing Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series starting on August 15. The Shubman Gill-led visitors are scheduled to land in Colombo on August 4 and will go through some practice sessions before playing the warm-up game at the Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC).

India prepare for Sri Lanka Tests

“Yes, the Indian team will have its practice game from August 7 to 10 at NCC, Colombo. It will help all players to adjust to the local conditions on offer before the main series gets underway,” said a source familiar with the development to IANS on Monday.

Following the conclusion of the four-day tour game, the Indian team will travel to Galle, where the opening Test match will be played at the picturesque Galle International Cricket Stadium (GICS) from August 15 to 19.

Also Watch:

Test series schedule and stakes

The second and final Test is scheduled to be held at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23 to 27. Both matches are scheduled to commence at 10 am local time. The series is crucial for both teams as they look to climb the WTC standings.

As of now, India has a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15 after nine matches and is in fifth place. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, is in sixth spot with a PCT of 44.44. A series victory will provide a much-needed push for either side in their bid to secure a top-two finish and make the final.

Read Also State Libraries In Arunachal To Get Digital Makeover, Book Cafe Concept

India’s return to Sri Lanka

The tour will also mark India's return to Sri Lanka for playing Tests after 2017, when, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, they managed to get a 3-0 victory.

India’s last Test assignment saw them get an emphatic innings victory over Afghanistan in June, while Sri Lanka suffered a 2-0 series defeat to the West Indies.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)