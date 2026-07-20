Viral Video Shows Gautam Gambhir And Rohit Sharma In Intense Chat At Lord's Balcony During IND Vs 3rd ODI

Former India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir were spotted having an intense discussion on the Lord's balcony during the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI. The interaction comes amid reports of the team management looking beyond Rohit for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. The 39-year-old responded to his critics in style, becoming the first and the oldest Indian batter to score an ODI hundred at Lord's

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The incident occurred in the latter stages of India's chase which the Men in Blue eventually fell short of by 27 runs. Rohit had kept the visitors in the game, stroking his 34th ODI century. He was dismissed for 138, receiving a standing ovation from the entire crowd.

After his dismissal Rohit and Gambhir sat in the balcony and were seen in conversation. It wasn't a free flowing conversation but there were no smiles exchanged or warm moments noticed. Eventually, Rohit focused on sipping his drink, with the video of the same going viral. The exact details of the conversation remain unclear.

After the game, Rohit Sharma brushed aside speculation surrounding his future after England clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1 with a 27-run victory in the deciding third ODI at Lord's, insisting that external noises have never distracted him from contributing to the team's success.

Reflecting on the constant scrutiny that has followed him throughout his career, Rohit made it clear that his focus remains unchanged despite the conversations surrounding his future.