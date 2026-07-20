State Libraries In Arunachal To Get Digital Makeover, Book Cafe Concept | X - @pasang_sona

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government is planning to introduce Book Cafes, develop digital libraries and upgrade library infrastructure across the state to create modern learning spaces and promote a stronger reading culture among students and youth, Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona said on Monday.

Government plans library reforms

Chairing a review meeting of the libraries department here, Sona said the government is committed to strengthening the state's library ecosystem and making libraries more relevant to the needs of present-day learners. The minister said the meeting focused on introducing the Book Cafe concept to encourage reading habits while transforming libraries into modern learning centres equipped with digital resources and collaborative spaces.

"We want our libraries to become more relevant to the needs of today's learners," Sona said in a social media post after the meeting. He added that libraries should evolve beyond conventional reading spaces into centres that support innovation, creativity and lifelong learning.

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District library network upgrade

As part of the proposed reforms, the government also reviewed the feasibility of upgrading circle libraries into district libraries wherever required to improve access to quality library services across the state. Sona directed the department to undertake a comprehensive gap analysis covering infrastructure, manpower and operational requirements to identify areas needing immediate intervention.

"Libraries must evolve into vibrant centres of knowledge and lifelong learning," the minister said, asserting that the government's vision is to create accessible and future-ready library spaces that inspire learning and innovation across Arunachal Pradesh.

He said the proposed initiatives are aimed at building a stronger library network capable of meeting the educational aspirations of students and serving as knowledge hubs for communities across the state.

Chaired a review meeting of the Department of Libraries to deliberate on strengthening the library ecosystem across Arunachal Pradesh and making our libraries more relevant to the needs of today's learners.



The meeting focused on introducing the Book Café concept to promote a… pic.twitter.com/CcIwBHq6SV — Pasang Dorjee Sona (@pasang_sona) July 20, 2026

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