Rajasthan Govt Rolls Out AI Education In Schools, Trains 1 Lakh Teachers In Pilot Project Across 10 Districts | AI

Jaipur: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based education will be introduced in Rajasthan's government schools. Teachers will learn to use AI tools, while students will be taught on AI functions, its correct uses, and digital security.

1 Lakh Teachers Trained

The Education Department of the state has started training approximately 100,000 teachers in 10 districts of Rajasthan in the first phase as part of a pilot project. This model will then be expanded to other districts across the state.

Under the training, the teachers are being taught to create lesson plans, prepare assessments, and analyze students needs with the help of AI, while students will be explained how AI works and generates information, what its limitations are, and how to verify the authenticity of information. Topics related to cybersecurity, digital literacy, and online safety will also be part of the training.

Aligned with NEP, Vision 2047

This initiative is being implemented in line with the National Education Policy, the Developed Rajasthan-2047 Vision, and the state's AI-ML Policy-2026 with the objective of making teaching more effective, student-friendly, and data-driven through technology and equipping teachers with the use of AI tools so they can conduct AI-enabled classes.

Rajasthan State Council of Educational Research and Training (RSCERT) Director Shweta Fagadia said that AI can improve the quality of teaching while saving time. To this end, teachers are being educated on AI-based technologies and their effective use so they can make classroom teaching more engaging and deliver more effective results.

“This is just the beginning. In the future, new technologies and innovations in the field of education will also be adopted in a phased manner. We are moving forward with the idea that teachers can utilize these tools. Despite all these technologies, the role of the teacher remains paramount, as they provide students with the right direction, guidance, and motivation to learn with human values,” said the director.