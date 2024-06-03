Team India Off-Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's Autobiography 'I Have the Streets: A Kutti Cricket Story' To Be Unveiled On June 10th

Ravichandran Ashwin. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Team Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's autobiography named, 'I Have the Streets: A Kutti Cricket Story' is all set to be unveiled on June 10th as the announcement was made on Monday Penguin Random House India. The book is all about Ashwin's health issues as a child, his family unrelenting support, and how his cricketing journey panned out.

The Tamil Nadu off-spinner has grown to be one of the greatest match-winners, especially in Test cricket. The Test series against England earlier this year saw the finger spinner become the 9th bowler to take 500 wickets in the format and 2nd Indian after Anil Kumble.

"I am pleased to share my story on the making of a cricketer. Through this book, I hope to inspire many aspiring cricketers."

"Enjoyed every minute of working on this book with Ashwin" - Sidharth Monga

Author Sidharth Monga, who is also a journalist, revealed that it was an absolute pleasure to work with him, claiming:

"I have enjoyed every minute of working on this book with Ashwin. The stories of how it all began, the unique experiences, and the techniques he uses all make their way into this narrative. We are both delighted that it's being shared with everyone today."

The 37-year-old was also part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad and was present when the Chennai Super Kings won two IPL titles and as many Champions League crown.